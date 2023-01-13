Olympia announces the appointment of Jacques Baptiste, Clausura 2023 third reinforcement of the National League

2023-01-13
officially Olympia Announcing the signing of the midfielder Jacques Jean Baptistewhich comes from UPNFM. Likewise, it becomes the third boost in the albo chest to face the tournament Clausura 2023 and the CONCACAF Champions League.
As expected tenled by the team Peter Truglio He announced on his social media the third signing of the season, which he welcomed with a statement.
“Club Olimpia Deportivo wishes to inform its fans and the sports press that our club has reached an agreement with Jacques Eduardo Jean-Baptiste Cruz,” read part of the statement.
On the other hand, the Whites also confirmed the time when the Honduran midfielder was appointed.
“Jacques-Baptiste works in the midfield position, played last season with the UPN Lobos and participate in national selection processes. Jacques-Baptiste will wear the Olympia jersey for the next two years.”
The third is high
In addition, with the announcement of the signing of the footballer, strikers Edwin Solani Solano and Kevin Lopez join the recordings.
Indeed, next week Olimpia will announce the return of Edwin Rodriguez, who is packing his bags to return to Honduras football after a four-month adventure in Greece.
a path
Motagua: 2018-2019.
United London (USL): 2019.
Motagua: 2019.
Mine is mine: 2020-2021.
UPNFM Wolves: 2021-2022.
TROGLIO OPTIONS
In addition to the above, the former Motagua joins the list of midfielders that Pedro Truglio will occupy in the first half of 2022, where he will compete on two fronts (Clausura 2023 and the CONCACAF Champions League).
Boniek García, Carlos Pineda and Jorge lvarez make up the list of footballers who play in the same position as the new white signing. In addition, the club is in negotiations with Paton Mejia, who will be renewed in the next few hours.
