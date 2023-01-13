Olympia announces the appointment of Jacques Baptiste, Clausura 2023 third reinforcement of the National League

2023-01-13

officially Olympia Announcing the signing of the midfielder Jacques Jean Baptistewhich comes from UPNFM. Likewise, it becomes the third boost in the albo chest to face the tournament Clausura 2023 and the CONCACAF Champions League.

As expected tenled by the team Peter Truglio He announced on his social media the third signing of the season, which he welcomed with a statement.

“Club Olimpia Deportivo wishes to inform its fans and the sports press that our club has reached an agreement with Jacques Eduardo Jean-Baptiste Cruz,” read part of the statement.

