Three news! Chivas confirmed lineup to visit Atlético de San Luis

Chivas coach Veljko Paunović has backed his team for the second match of the new Liga MX campaign.

the Chivas de Guadalajara coach Veljko Paunovic will present his 11-star squad on Friday against San Luis. In a formation that will feature at least three changes to the line-up he introduced against Monterrey, as they won by the lowest difference in the game. Day 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament held the previous weekend.

The Serbian coach of Holy Flock will call upon the 23 best players available to him to meet this important commitment Which will represent the second commitment of the emerging season at Alfonso Lastras Stadium, after the good results they obtained in most of the preparatory matches, It started with the tour of Spain where they beat Getafe and lost to Athletic Bilbao.

Chivas vs. Saint-Louis: The squad for the second round of the Clausura 2023 has been confirmed

Veljko Paunović will once again adjust his draw regarding what he used against Rayados in the game where Gilberto Sepúlveda was sent off on Date 1 of the 2023 Clausura League MX Tournament: Miguel Jimenez was in goal, with a defense composed of: Jesus Sanchez on the right, while Antonio Briceño and Gilberto Orozco Chiquite. In central defense and Alejandro Mayorga on the left wing.

Fernando González is in competition with Fernando Beltran, while Pavel Perez will feature as a midfielder on the left and Isaac Brizuela on the right. The attack will consist of Alexis Vega and Ronaldo Cisneros, looking to hurt the back of a San Luis Potosi side who also beat Necaxa in their 3-2 bid.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!