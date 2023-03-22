March 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

CONCACAF announces the details of the 2023 Gold Cup draw. What does Honduras need to qualify for?

Cassandra Curtis March 22, 2023 2 min read

2023-03-22

through an official statement, CONCACAF Reveal lottery details Gold Cup 2023 where exist Honduras national teamAnd Directed by Diego Vasquez.

this wednesday, CONCACAF It is announced that the 2023 Gold Cup Draw will take place on Friday, April 14, at SoFi Stadium, in Englewood, California.

The event will begin at 12:00 noon PST / local time (11:00 am Honduras) and will feature the participation of CONCACAF President and Vice President of FIFA, Victor Montagliani, and the coaches of the national teams that will participate in the tournament. Gold Cup 2023 VIP guests.

SEE: Honduras vs. El Salvador will be played in a packed stadium in Los Angeles, but why can’t it be seen on TV?

Seventeenth edition of Gold cup It is scheduled to take place between June 16 and July 16, 2023.

Final this edition of Gold cup It will be at SoFi Stadium, on Sunday, July 16th, where, as usual, Mexico and the United States are the big favorites to win the title.

Qualifying for the Gold Cup

You have to remember that file CONCACAF League of Nations used to achieve classification Gold cup.

Honduras One foot in this edition of the tournament, but Curaçao will have to wait for a draw or loss against Canada next Saturday in order to secure their place in the tournament. Gold Cup 2023As the Caribbean only had one game left and would not reach the “H” in the schedule.

Honduras Adding six points in Group C of the Nations League, Canada and Curaçao have three units. The North Americans have two duels pending, one against Honduras on March 28.

See also  How is the league running at the moment at Guard1anes 2021?

At the end of the group stage of League of Nations 2022/23 (March 23-28, 2023), the winners and runners-up of League A (eight teams) and winners of League B (four teams) will be guaranteed a place in the group stage of the 2023 Gold Cup.

In addition, 12 other teams will qualify for the tournament preliminary qualifiers. The playoffs will include the third places from League One (four teams), the second places from League Two (four teams) and the winners from League C (four teams).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“I thought I’d cross the screen and I could give him a hug.”

March 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

United States vs. Japan, live: Final score for the 2023 Baseball Classic

March 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Honduras loses a soccer player at the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia

March 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Man swims to safety after being attacked by shark in Hawaii

March 22, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

They warn that another 50 US banks may fail | AlMomento.net

March 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Nana Kalistar horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 22nd

March 22, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

UCSD environmental chemistry student working towards a degree in Spain

March 22, 2023 Zera Pearson