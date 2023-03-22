CONCACAF announces the details of the 2023 Gold Cup draw. What does Honduras need to qualify for?

2023-03-22

through an official statement, CONCACAF Reveal lottery details Gold Cup 2023 where exist Honduras national teamAnd Directed by Diego Vasquez. this wednesday, CONCACAF It is announced that the 2023 Gold Cup Draw will take place on Friday, April 14, at SoFi Stadium, in Englewood, California.

The event will begin at 12:00 noon PST / local time (11:00 am Honduras) and will feature the participation of CONCACAF President and Vice President of FIFA, Victor Montagliani, and the coaches of the national teams that will participate in the tournament. Gold Cup 2023 VIP guests. SEE: Honduras vs. El Salvador will be played in a packed stadium in Los Angeles, but why can’t it be seen on TV? Seventeenth edition of Gold cup It is scheduled to take place between June 16 and July 16, 2023. Final this edition of Gold cup It will be at SoFi Stadium, on Sunday, July 16th, where, as usual, Mexico and the United States are the big favorites to win the title. Qualifying for the Gold Cup You have to remember that file CONCACAF League of Nations used to achieve classification Gold cup.

Honduras One foot in this edition of the tournament, but Curaçao will have to wait for a draw or loss against Canada next Saturday in order to secure their place in the tournament. Gold Cup 2023As the Caribbean only had one game left and would not reach the “H” in the schedule.