Lyon FC announces farewell to Luis “Chapeto” Montes. Is he retiring?

Mexico City / 01.13.2023 22:08:48

Luis Montes’ era as a Lyon player will come to an end Next Monday, January 16th, the date that the Emerald team will benefit from To honor her and acknowledge her rich history in which institution He won three Liga MX titles, in addition to achieving promotion.

at the age of 36, Nicknamed Chapeto, he is looking for new options in footballin the midst of a revolution in the Emerald Corporation, which he heads Nicola Larcamonethe club’s new strategist.

Panzas Verdes invited fans to attend At the Nou Camp to say goodbye to his idol, who In his debut he was considered one of the best midfielders in Mexicoalthough for at least two years he remained less consistent on the bench.

“Never miss one. Next Monday. Halftime. Historic moment.” Goodbye, Captain. Thank you ChapettoIn a video showing some of the great moments of Montes, who was with the Emerald Club Two-time champion in the inaugural 2013 and 2014Besides, it was at the address Guardians 2020.

Is Chapo Montes retired?

According to information from Fox SportsA series that broadcasts the matches of the Emerald Club, Montes will now play for Everton in Chileinstitute Associated with Grupo Pachucawhich has opened doors for many Mexican players since the creation of this link.

mountains, what Leon arrived in June 2011 When he was in the Silver Division, he became a benchmark within the institution, especially after his great contribution during the Gustavo Matosas era.