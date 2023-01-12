The three changes for Veljko Paunović in the Chivas squad for the visit to Atlético de San Luis on the second round

Chivas de Guadalajara coach Veljko Paunovic prepares his squad for the visit of Atlético de San Luis on Friday with at least three changes from the one he made in his Monterrey debut. Who enters?

Chivas de Guadalajara’s technical director, Veliko Paunović, is finalizing all the details of his star squad. on Friday’s visit to Atlético de San Luis and that he will make at least three changes compared to the one he had in his Monterrey debut for the 2023 Clausura MX League and Only one of these variables is still unknown to him. Who enters and who leaves the starting line-up?

Rabano Sagrado’s main squad, led by coach Veljko Paunović, finished an intense training session on Wednesday. At the Verdy Valley Sports City facilities, to fine-tune all the details of their training at the start Next commitment: against San Luis Potosinos at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium, corresponding to the second round of the Clausura 2023..

Chivas, led by Paunović, will once again hit the road in search of points after officially opening their tournament with a long-suffering 1-0 win over Rayados in Monterrey.Thanks to Alexis Vega’s goal and a great performance by their goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez. In addition, he was able to debut his brand new promotion Víctor Guzmán, but He still hasn’t used his other signing: Daniel Rios, although he could have done so on Friday as a starter in St. Luis..

Paunovic will not be able to repeat his winning lineup from the first dateFor this reason, this week he and his coaching staff prepared the relevant changes in his squad for the visit of Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Friday, where he will be absent due to the injury of midfielder Sergio Flores and due to the injury of suspended defender Gilberto Sepúlveda. also, He is considering the possibility of Rios appearing as a first striker in this match, after not being satisfied with the work of Ronaldo Cisneros in Monterrey..

This is how Veljko Paunović worked at Tuesday’s open session to the media

Serbian strategist Antonio Briceño will place the veteran as a starter in the central pair alongside Jesús Orozco Chiquet., while he will start with Rubén Fernando González in the competition to leave the exit to Fernando Beltrán and Pavel Perez. While Daniel Rios will be chosen as the only man ahead of Alexis Vega and Jose Tepa Gonzalez in the visit to the territory of San Luis Potosi.where preparations are being made to reunite with his former striker, Ángel Zaldivar.

