September 28, 2022

When will he be absent at DC United

Cassandra Curtis September 28, 2022 1 min read

2022-09-27

defender dew Carpenter He will return to the hospital after his injury when he returns to the hospital Honduras national team.

side DC United He was not wearing the uniform for the friendly match played by Catracho on Tuesday against Guatemala at the PNC . Stadium from Houston.

Coach Diego Vazquez confirmed in a press conference after the match against minors that El Cracow “experienced a contraction after a drag in training”, but he does not know the severity of his injury.

It is estimated that the footballer suffered a tear in the right posterior muscle. dew He started the friendly match against Argentina (3-0), playing 62 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The leave will be for at least six weeks, thus missing the remainder of the MLS regular season, which ends on October 9. The catracho team failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing last (14th) in the Eastern Conference.

Carpenter He has had regularity in recent months with DC Unitedbecause before joining Bicolor, he played nine games in a row, leaving behind muscle struggles that marred his career.

Previous World Cup Brazil 2014 returned to Bicolor after nearly a year of absence (elimination window in October 2021) because he wanted to take care of his health.

1 min read

September 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis