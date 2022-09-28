When will he be absent at DC United

2022-09-27

defender dew Carpenter He will return to the hospital after his injury when he returns to the hospital Honduras national team.

side DC United He was not wearing the uniform for the friendly match played by Catracho on Tuesday against Guatemala at the PNC . Stadium from Houston.

Coach Diego Vazquez confirmed in a press conference after the match against minors that El Cracow “experienced a contraction after a drag in training”, but he does not know the severity of his injury.

It is estimated that the footballer suffered a tear in the right posterior muscle. dew He started the friendly match against Argentina (3-0), playing 62 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.