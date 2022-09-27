Colombia vs Mexico live on Caracol TV, GOL Caracol and Win Sports | When to play, when to play, lineups and who is streaming the friendly match on DIRECTV, TV Azteca and TUDN | Colombia national team today | Total Sports

Colombiawho failed to qualify FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, faces a new spin at the hands of Nestor Lorenzo, the former coach of FBC Melgar from Peru. Along these lines, the face of “Cafeteros” Mexico A new friendly match will be held on Tuesday, September 27th at Levi’s Stadium, California. Below, find out all the details of this captivating commitment to FIFA history. You can follow the actions via snail tvAnd the snail joule s WinSports for Colombian territory, while Aztec TVAnd the Aztec 7 s TUDN on Mexican soil.

Colombia vs. Mexico

Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico – 21:00

Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay, United States – 22:00

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil – 23:00

Where to watch colombia vs. Mexico on TV?

The channels responsible for broadcasting international friendlies are Caracol TV, GOL Caracol, Win Sports, DIRECTV Sports, TV Azteca, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, TUDN, Canal 5 and Televisa Deportes.

Colombia faces Mexico in a friendly match. | Image: spread

What did Nestor Lorenzo say after Colombia’s win against Bournemouth? Guatemala?

“Guatemala was a very organized team and they spent a lot of money cutting spaces. We made wrong decisions in attack and I think as the match went on they lost a little energy. In the second half we insisted a lot on the left, but he wanted us to play more on the right.”

“In one of the conversations, I asked the boys to enjoy and take advantage of this opportunity, because it is not known what the last call will be. The group will be built with more players, because there are injured and others who were unable to attend.”

“The greats are important to unite the young people. He was convinced that the process should start like this. The young people understand him and feel comfortable, they remove the pressure. Today was a good start for some players and we hope they continue in this vein.”

Nestor Lorenzo thinks of Mexico

“Let’s see how the players are. We only have two days to recover. It’s a demanding match, with high-level players. I don’t know if we will be the same. We will try to solidify the concepts and the team add things beyond the result.”

Possible match line-ups Colombia – Mexico