Dodgers acquire player Miguel Rojas from the Marlins

MIAMI — The Los Angeles Dodgers got a shortstop on Wednesday with the acquisition of Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins for prospect Jacob Amaya.
The team announced the trade Wednesday.
The Dodgers needed a short hiatus after Trea Turner—who started at that position in all but the last two games of the season—left in free agency and signed an 11-year, $300 million deal with the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Obviously, Rojas will fill that gap. His salary would be $5 million in the second year of a two-year $10 million contract before he became a free agent.
Rojas was the second longest running Marlins player, having been with the team since 2015. He has played 870 games for Miami over the past eight seasons, 339 more games than any other player – Brian Anderson has played 531 games in the same span with the Marlins.
He was the captain on the club for most of his time with the Marlins. Don Mattingly, who coached the Marlins for Rojas’ last seven seasons, was so impressed with what Rojas meant to the club that he was allowed to coach the final game of the 2019 and 2021 seasons.
236 batting average, his lowest since hitting . 181 in 85 games for the Dodgers in 2014, but his glove was amazing. He made seven errors in 531 chances last season and was a National League Gold Glove finalist.
The trade came hours after the Marlins fielded Jean Segura in the park and announced he would play third base. But with Rojas gone, Segura might see time in no time.
Rojas has played twice in the postseason. He played in one game in the Dodgers loss to St. Louis in the 2014 NLDS and then helped the Marlins get past the Chicago Cubs in the 2020 Wild Card Series before losing to Atlanta in the NLDS.
Amaya, 24, was drafted in the 11th round by the Dodgers in 2017. He’s spent the past five seasons in the minor league system and hit . 256 in 463 games, reaching Triple A for the first time this year.
