With the help of Real Madrid! Chivas has shared its activity schedule for its matches in Spain

Chivas has already started his journey to Spain For two friendlies, they will be against Getafe and later against Athletic Bilbao, for which the Guadalajara squad has already agreed to their training venues, where They will have the support of Real Madrid.

the new Guadalajara sporting director Fernando Hierrois a figure within European football, and that is why he managed to persuade the Merengue team to abandon the facilities of the Valdebebas Sports City, a place where figures such as Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric or Thibaut Courtois, among others.

Western Pearl Collection He unveiled his schedule of activities during his tour of the ancient continentWhere on Tuesday and Wednesday pThey will be able to train at Real Madrid’s headquartersOn Thursday, Commitment will play against Getafe at the Coluiseum Alfonso Pérez.

accordingly They will travel to Bilbao and train at the Athletic facilities in Lezama On Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, after the Sunday game, they’ll do a light workout On Monday before starting to return to the Spanish capital and connect towards Guadalajara.

What’s next for Chivas in the pre-season?

The Guadalajara continues to prepare for Clausura 2023 debut against Rayados on January 7for which they would tour Spain and later return to the Pearl of the West to cStart preparing for your participation in the Heaven’s Cupas they will make their debut on December 16 against Mazatlan.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!