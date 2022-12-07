When and when will the quarter-finals be?

ESPN brings you the dates and times to follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup Quarter Finals.

stage completed Round of 16 affiliate Qatar World Cup The eight teams that will seek to win the most important title in world football have been identified. next one, ESPN Shares when and what time the Quarter-Final matches will be played.

Friday, December 9th

croatia vs. Brazil

Time: 9:00 (Mexico City)

Venue: Education City Stadium

The current runner-up in the world will be trying to reach a new final after leaving on the road Japan In the round of 16. however, Croatia will face Brazilone of the best candidates to win the Qatar World Cup And who reached the quarter-finals after winning 4-1 South Korea.

Brazil and Croatia have met twice in the World Cup finals, with the cariocas winning both matches. In Germany 2006, the Canarinha team beat Croatia by a minimum, and in Brazil 2014 the Cariocas team beat the European team 3-1.

holland vs. Argentina

Time: 13:00 (Mexico City)

Venue: Lusail Stadium

Clockwork Orange has been eliminated United State In the Round of 16 and with their performance they showed that they should be considered favorites to reach the Grand Final. On the other hand, the Argentina From Lionel Messi get over it Australia In the first qualifying round and vs HollandIt looks like the albiceleste has its first big test in Qatar 2022.

On December 9 and 10, the quarter-final matches of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be held. Getty Images

in the history of the World Cup, Argentina s Holland They have met five times and the balance is tilted in favor of the Europeans with two wins. The last confrontation between South Americans and the Dutch in world Cup Was a semi-finalist of Brazil 2014 and Argentina They qualified for the final on penalties.

Saturday 10th December

Morocco vs. Portugal

Time: 9:00 (Mexico City)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

The mechanical camel is the dark horse. Qatar 2022 By executing a great group stage without losing a single match and leaving on the way to Spain In the round of 16. ahead, Portugal He has a great tournament and his performance against it Swiss In Game 4 they showed they had the quality to reach the Grand Final in Qatar.

Portugal s Morocco They met in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the Lusitanian team won the minimum.

england vs. France

Time: 13:00 (Mexico City)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

This match is considered by many fans as an early final due to the number of stars they had England s France between their ranks. The Three Lions will see the Blues fail in their bid to defend the title they won at Russia 2018.

The English and the French have met twice in the history of the World Cup and England won both matches. It should be noted that in Qatar This will be the first time they meet in the knockout stage of a world Cup.