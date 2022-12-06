The spread of a video of Moises Caicedo playing in a dirt court after his participation in the Qatar World Cup | football | sports

On Monday, a video spread across social networks (TikTok, Twitter and Instagram), the video of Moisés Caicedo playing soccer with childhood friends on a dirt field located in his native Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas. The photo is proof that Mooy does not forget his origins, despite the fact that at just 21 years old he played his first World Cup and is a figure for his team, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, in England.

The midfielder is shown wearing a substitute jersey for Mexican club Santos Laguna, blue shorts and equipped with sneakers with a sole for this type of terrain.

A “fine” of millions of dollars that Manchester United would have to pay if they signed Moisés Caicedo

The exact day the video was recorded is not known, but it is assumed that the match took place before a tribute organized by the authorities from Santo Domingo de los Tsachillas was attended at the stadium.

The pictures show the national team scoring a goal in the match.

as shown ESPN EcuadorThe mayor of Santo Domingo de los Tsachelas offered Caicedo land so that he could choose a low-income family and donate it in his name. In addition, it was reported that a sports complex was established with the name Moisés Caicedo Corozo.

The TV channel adds that the “boy Moi” would have received a sincere commendation at the school where he was trained.

After Caicedo participated in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which he started the three matches corresponding to the group stage and scored a goal against Senegal, he was again linked to Manchester United.

It was also published by the newspaper the sunUnited entered the search for the signature of “Ecuadorian star in the World Cup Brighton Moises Caicedo”.

British media reported ahead of Ecuador’s World Cup exit that “the 21-year-old midfielder has shone on the south coast since his arrival in 2021 and continues to impress at the World Cup for his country.”

previously disclosed information the sun He pointed out that Manchester United is preparing for the transfer (operation) for him and that Liverpool also considers him a replacement for Jude Bellingham, England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Caicedo has a current contract with Brighton until June 2025.

The seagullsThey fly to Dubai (UAE) on Sunday, where they will train for a week. Even without the Ecuadorean World Cup players Caicedo, Pervis Estupinian and Jeremy Sarmiento; Japanese Kaoru Mitoma or Argentine Alexis McAllister, who is concentrated with the Albiceleste national team in the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022, Italian students Roberto De Zerbi are preparing to resume the English Premier League championship in a match against the team. Southampton on Monday 26th December.

(Dr)