Yuli Gurriel already has his debut in the Atlanta branch

Cassandra Curtis April 24, 2024 2 min read

A set of Atlanta Braves Inspired yet. With a 16-6 record, they lead the National League East. Not satisfied with the positive results, a few days ago they reached an agreement with the veteran player Cuban Yuli GurelIt is an important racket that they will need in times of pressure.

As the calendar goes by NBA 2024Atlanta was affected by injuries to its stars. Three of them are listed: Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider And Ozzy bass. Despite the obstacles, the offense helped ensure a better performance from the show's crew, which took home every award.

That Georgia They remain the clear favorites to control their squad, as they are protected by significant offensive power Ronald Acuña Jr However, due to the desire to add core pieces and the ability to compete year-round, they decided to send it out Yuli Gurel to Minor leagues Until your preparation is complete. Last Tuesday, April 23, was the day he was assigned to the group Gwinnett Stripers Hours later on Wednesday the 24th, more details were known: the first show.

Yuli Gurriel will make his debut with the minor league team

According to the reporter John HeymanHe detailed the following information through his profile social network: «Yuli Gurel The day begins with Braavos Triple (Gwinnettpointed out.

Gwinnett Last Tuesday, April 23, I began a series of six commitments with a novena Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) in the stadium Harbor Park. They took the first game with a final score of 9×4. The second round will take place at 6:35 pm Eastern time. United State.

You may be interested in: BREAKING: Jose Ariel Contreras' son signs with Scott Boras

Greater than Gurel He will share the dressing room with his compatriot JB Martinezwho came atlanta Coming from Texas Rangers At the end of January.

