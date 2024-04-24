Sabalenka fuels controversy over women's tennis: “I prefer to watch the men's match.”

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka during the press conference on the occasion of her participation in the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament (EFE/ Chema Moya)



Expectations of all those attending Caja Mágica on these days of the tournament Mutua Madrid Open It centered around the presence and return of two prominent figures such as Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. However, before the start of the second round matches, which the top-ranked tennis players reach directly, the previous press conferences took place. Aryna Sabalenka The second seed in the WTA rankings and the current champion of the tournament did not hesitate to freely admit her preferences when it comes to consuming the sport she plays on television.

“I'm not a fan of watching a lot of tennis, however “I would rather watch men's tennis than women's tennis.” the Belarusian began by saying, sparking debate about how little importance the WTA Tour has compared to the ATP Tour. This controversy has been going on for several years, and came back to the table a few months ago, when players accused the WTA management of not selling the product well. However, Sabalenka did not stop there and justified the reason for her statements: “I think it makes more sense, and then, it's interesting to see.”

There is no doubt that some of the statements will not please her fellow members of the department and will add fuel to the fire that is still burning strongly. Regarding the organization of this tournament, players have already sometimes indicated Few fans attend their matches, Although it is played at the Manolo Santana Central Stadium – and much more so when compared to the men's matches, even if it is in the first round. As in the WTA Finals, Poland and world number one Iga Swiatek had to score Invitation to the Mexican public to attend To completely empty stands.

On more than one occasion, both Sabalenka and Paola Badosa They showed the beautiful friendship that unites them off the track. The latest setback for the Spaniard, who was injured again, made it possible to ask the Belarusian about her friend at the Belarusian press conference: “I hope he returns to the elite, and that he stops suffering from injuries.” The world number two admitted they have been “friends for three or four years”: “It is very important to have friends on the track, so when you find someone who you feel is your best friend, it is the best thing that can happen.” for you. He is the best”.

In advice to her friend, the Belarusian noted that she “simply” shared “my experience and how I was able to get out of that injury.” “I told him I had a similar injury. “I told him the things I was doing at the time, and what exercises I could do.”

Another issue being focused on these days is the retirement of another Spanish tennis player. garbiñe mugurosa, Who has two grand slams on his record. The words that come to the Belarusian woman's mind as she thinks of her former teammate are: “fashion, Beauty – between laughter – strength, fighter… “She was an amazing player, and I was happy to play her, but not for long. The position was always there, She was a great fighter, He also concluded with great style and off-track beauty.

After that and in the next two weeks, Sabalenka, as part of the possible The big three In women's tennis alongside Swiatek and Rybakina, He has a complex task to re-validate the title in the capital. “I am happy to be part of this group. I hope I can maintain my level and keep things going like this.”