Summary of the match against Pachuca Necaxa Liga MX Play at (2-1). Objectives

In their fourth match in eight days Tuzos They managed to book their ticket to the quarter-finals of the Clausura 2024, after beating Rayos del Rayos tonight. nikaxa With a score of 2-1 at Hidalgo Stadium, which is the stadium where he plays America Midweek, after losing last Tuesday in the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup CONCACAF.

It cost him work Pachuca Club Open behind the Aguascalientes team, which entered this match with a defensive strategy. Rayos’ side work was almost perfect, but they collapsed in the final part of the game and in less than five minutes the locals gave way to the duel with goals from Alan Bautista and Salomon Rondon.

Hidalgo’s boys were the most visible, they controlled the ball, the best and clearest arrivals, but they lacked ideas in the final area of ​​​​the pitch. This was taken advantage of by Necaxa, who in his sequel had his most dangerous play on a shot Change Dipperwhich was greatly shortened Carlos Moreno.

Alan Bautistawho came off the bench in the second half, closed down a play on the left wing that he devised Osama Al-Idrissi And Nelson Diosa. The youngster gained position on his opponent and with a left-footed shot sent the ball wide to open the scoring for Huracan.

In the 79th minute Tuzos They were able to disrupt the red and white defence, and five minutes later Alexis Peña fell inside the area Nelson Diosa The center back did not hesitate to blow the penalty kick whistle. Salomon Rondon was responsible for taking the maximum penalty kick and in the 84th minute he made it 2-1 to seal the ticket in the team’s favour. Quarter-finals To close 2024.

Necaxa reduced in extra time

Already at the time of compensation, under the supervision of the local defence, Brian Garnica He approached the visitors with a shot inside the area. Time is no longer enough for him nikaxa Who endured the defeat and the desire to enter the first division of the tournament in which he was one of the surprises.

this way, Quarter-finalsAfter losing midweek on penalties against… Cougars, Pachuca He lost seventh place overall and now enters the Big Party in eighth place, which is why he will have to contend the EaglesWho ended up as Commander-in-Chief.

​