America asked Man City for autographs. Ask the directors for photos

John Manuel Figueroa

NRG Stadium, Houston (Presented) / 07.21.2022 00:34:53

As if they were “excited kids” to take on the world’s soccer elite, having played the friendly match at the NRG Stadium in Houston, America’s players went in a “little ball” for Manchester City shirts and even autographsleaving three cream-colored players as the winners.

Henry Martin achieved Kevin De Bruyne styleand Román Martínez for Jack Grealish and Miguel Layún for Joao Cancelo, but for that there was a waiting list and other items in cream blue They left empty-handed, like Jonathan Rodriguez.

At the end of the meeting, Azulcrimas – without a bath – They waited for the English to come out with their shirts in their hands.; And so, Martín took a picture and asked De Bryune, author of Double for the Citizens win 2-1While Lynn spoke with Cancelo.

At the door there was a going and going of the Americans, because they too Directors like Santiago Baños and Hector Gonzalez Inarritu looked for those from City. There were sad cases like that of Cabecita, who didn’t get the job done and walked into the locker room. also Many waited for the arrival of Erling Haalandthe newest face of the city who did not play, but took many pictures.

busy schedule America It will continue on Saturday with the match against Xolos of Tijuana in the fourth round From Liga MX, for the next Tuesday it will be in California because they will face the current Spanish champions and the Champions League, Real Madrid.