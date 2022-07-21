July 22, 2022

VIDEO: Así fue la pelea entre Guillermo Ochoa y Jack Grealish

This was the fight between Guillermo Ochoa and Jack Grealish

Cassandra Curtis July 21, 2022 1 min read

William Ochoajust as in the match against Chelsea, he came off the bench in the 30th minute to give Oscar Jimenez his place against Manchester City in Premier League.

But before he left the field of play, at 24 o’clock, America’s goalkeeper and 10 Nationals, Jack GrealishGet ready, get paid.

The Mexican goalkeeper tried to raise English football playerRather, he waved so that he would not touch him. Memo got annoyed and gave him a light blow on the back; Grealish did not back down and they came wrestling.

you can see: Hugo Sanchez attacks America’s reinforcements, ‘I feel sorry for his mentality’

Richard Sanchez also faced a striker ManchesterBut all his comrades came to calm the situation and this did not happen to the specialists.

Manchester City won 2-1 in America in his first preparatory duel on American soil; The Eagles fell with the same result against Chelsea.

