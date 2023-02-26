Gualaceo SC and a new “palace” for Barcelona: Azuayos defeats the Canaries on the first date of the 2023 Professional League | National Championship | sports

Gualaceo SC has become a stepping stone in Barcelona’s road. On the first date of the 2023 Pro League, the Canaries visited Azuay on the night of Saturday 25 February, and left empty-handed, losing 2-1.

In 2022, the recently promoted Super Guala beat FC Guayaquil both home and away.

“We’ve seen the Champions Cup matches, Barcelona have a lot of creativity and pace, but they also have defensive problems and that’s why they conceded goals. They struggled in all the friendlies,” predicts Leonardo Fanegas, the local coach, analyzing what his rival did during a period pre-season.

And the coach was not mistaken. From the very first moment, his team went out to put pressure on those led by teammate Fabian Bustos, who could not solve their shortcomings at the back.

Nine minutes were played and from the left, in a corner kick, Joaquin Verges sent a cross to Jesus Preciado, who rose in front of the bullfighter’s brand and headed by goalkeeper Javier Buray without reaction, the score was 1-0.

The Yellows (who played in one of their substitute kits) could hardly react and Gualaceo SC were about to extend their lead.

In the 36th minute, Andrés Kampas, in a close fight, brought down Janner Corozo in the area. After a video arbitration (VAR) review, referee Roberto Sánchez accepted the penalty.

The charge was requested by Argentine striker Jonathan Baumann, who made it equal to 1 (38 minutes).

In the second half, Fabian Bustos’ men had more possession and were sharper than they had been at the start, however, the locals dictated their pace.

70 minutes was running and Tobias Dunsante was brought down in the area by Carlos Rodriguez. The judge went back to the VAR and after reviewing it, issued the sentence with the maximum penalty.

The responsibility rests with Uruguay’s Joaquín Verges, who with a kick beat the resistance of Buray and put the final 2-1 through. (Dr)