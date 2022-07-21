July 21, 2022

For FIFA, there is interference from the El Salvador government in FESFUT and it gives a five-day warning

Cassandra Curtis July 21, 2022 1 min read

The FIFA On Tuesday, it issued a letter explaining the state of football in El Salvador.

According to the highest governing body of international football, the decision of the Court of Discipline, Ethics and Sports Appeals orders INDES Steering Committee to establish a normalization committeeconstitutes an unjustified interference with the laws of the Federation and, therefore, violates the obligations imposed on FESFUT in Article 14, paragraph 1, first letter) and Article 19 of the FIFA Statutes”.

For this reason, FIFA requires that if this Normalization Committee is not withdrawn by 4:00 am on Monday 25 July, “the matter will be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the FIFA Council for a decision which may include, among other things, the suspension of FESFUT on the basis of Article 16 Paragraph 1 of the FIFA Statutes.

If FESFUT is suspended, El Salvador and its clubs will not be able to participate in international competitions, as well as FESFUT and its members will lose the right to benefit from FIFA’s financial development programmes.

