Nairo Quintana: Tour de France 2022, summary, stage 17, video – cycling – sport

Tadig Bujakars wins stage 17 of the Tour de Francein which the Danish Jonas Weinggaard defended the lead in the test, in one day between Saint-Gaudens and Pyragodes, for a distance of 129 kilometers, and then Nero Quintana Still fourth overall.

The day started bitterly for the team United Arab Emirates Tadej Pojakar, Another soldier was lost by Rafal Majka who did not leave due to a muscle problem in his right leg.

(Ex-manager Michael Schumacher criticizes: ‘We only hear lies’)

(Tour de France 2022: This is how the rankings work after stage 17)

The first 50 kilometers were tense, and they tried to make a break, but the leaders did not give up, not allowing important runners to move forward.

Those who benefited the most were Alexey Lutsenko and Tiaput Pinot, Two passengers with important names, but present on this tour, have been given clearance to depart.

Uran in combat

Then it was the one who left Roman Bardetwho was looking for the option to reach the top and remained in a group alongside Simon Jeschke, Jonathan Castrovigo, Dylan Van Barley (Inios Grenaders), Patrick Conrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Gregor Mullberger (Team Movistar), Pierre-Luc Perichon, Dylan Tennes ( Bahrain Victorious), Roman Bardet, Chris Hamilton, Andreas Liknesund (Team DSM), George Zimmermann (Intermarchy and Ante Joubert), Rigoberto Oran (EF Education-EasyPost), Quinn Simmons, Julio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Bob Jungles (Ag2r-Citröen).

Adam Yates was not part of the main group, he lost the wheel and the option to fight for the podium or the top five.

She gave Nairo a spot in the penultimate mountain award, against the strong pace of Brandon, who scored McNulty, who destroyed the group, in which only Pogacar and Vingegaard survived.

A strong pace for the Emirates and the struggle for the title and the podium continues. Thomas, nope, kept following McNulty.

Destroy my racing machines

Nyiro was backed by the Gawdo Group, Good for him, he does not feel lonely and they give him a helping hand so that he does not give up for a long time. Thomas went to Lutsenko and with Sepp Kuss.

Almost near the penultimate port of the day, Pogacar attacked, but Vingegaard went to the wheel.

10 km from the end, McNulty, Pujakar and Vinggaard were the leadersThomas & Co. were at 1 minute 15 seconds, Cairo came in set at 2 minutes and 39 seconds.

3 kilometers from the finish line, the three indicators were 1 minute 35 seconds on Thomas and 3 minutes 15 seconds in Cairo, Which held fourth place overall.

Vingegaard tried to win the day against Pogacar, But the Slovenian defeated him on the goal line. Nairo is still in fourth, but Gaudo is getting close to it.

This Thursday High Mountain ends the Tour with a break between Lourdes and Hotakam, 143 km, with a high end.

(Nairo Quintana don’t hide and fight to the end)

(Tadej Pojakar and another loss for his team to win the Tour title)