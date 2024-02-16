Gerrit Cole expressed his appreciation for Juan Soto's arrival to the Yankees

Without a doubt, Dominican Juan Soto He is one of the biggest stars in MLB. Along with the Japanese Shohei Otani And Yoshinobu Yamamoto They were the two biggest moves of the season. Arriving at New York Yankees Increases expectations for the 2024 MLB season.

During the 2023 campaign with San Diego Padres, Juan Soto He hit .275. Additionally, he hit 35 home runs, drove in 109 runs and had 156 hits. However, his team's season was disappointing, as it finished third in the National League West with 82 wins and 80 losses.

For this year, Juan Soto It must have a high profile with some yankees Who are the serious contenders to go to the playoffs and compete for the World Series. His teammate and star bowler yankees, Gerrit Cole He's convinced of this, and on Thursday, February 15, he showered the Dominican hitter with praise.

Gerrit Cole called Juan Soto a great hitter

One of the best shooters in MLB And the winner is B Si Young, Gerrit Cole On Thursday, February 15, he spoke about his fellow Dominican Juan Soto. Colein a press conference, called the Dominican a great hitter with the best awareness of the strike zone he had ever seen.

You may be interested in: Randy Arozarena Award: The Tampa Bay Rays have announced the return of Randy Land

“I'm so grateful that I don't have to face him and I'm so grateful that he's on our side. I'm excited to see what he can offer.”, Express Jug North America Who leads the Bronx crew.

next to, Cole He also talked about the idea of ​​adding another Cy Young to his seasoned career, and noted that his greatest goal is to win a title. World Series. “He was not on the list of goals and was not on the list of goals in any year. However, let’s go out and get ready to win a World Series, that’s really at the top of the list.”.

the gate Baseball reference He projected a season of 138 hits, 28 home runs and 26 doubles. Likewise, he will contribute at least 10 stolen bases, 84 RBIs and will have a .278 average.