“Many thought we were dead.” “It's a shame.” Altamirano is full of pride for Herediano

The Florence coach praised the work of his players for the achievement they achieved in Toluca

Since before the series was played against Toluca, Hector “Pity” Altamirano It was very clear that Herediano He could fight back against his rival in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the fact that he finally made a comeback was confirmation of everything the 'Team' coach already knew about his boys.

After losing 4-1 on aggregate in the first half at Nemesio Diez Stadium, the Florence team came out fighting in the second half and managed to score three goals that tied the series and eliminated the Red Devils via a tiebreaker.

The coach explained: “We were a little restricted. We could lose today but we can build something important not only for this tournament. I told them that this part is competing against themselves, to show that we are ready and that we are able to compete.” .

Herediano players celebrate the victory over Toluca. Imago7

Hector Altamirano gathered his players at half-time and revived them again with the idea of ​​what they had to do. For his part, he made changes and ended up working to achieve a comeback thanks to goals from Andy Rojas and Francisco Rodriguez. And Joshua Channels.

He pointed out: “I want to highlight the mental strength of the team, the camaraderie, and the dedication of my players because belief in work allowed them to achieve the result we reached today.”

Coach Herediano was asked on several occasions what this result means for him, but before talking about his work, Hector Altamirano He just decided to express how happy he is for his players who did everything to win.

“I want to talk about what is an important victory for us. I am not the person who is sending the wrong messages. It is an important match for us as a club and as an institution. Many thought we were dead and the matches lasted 95 minutes. But happy for the boys,” he said.

he Herediano They qualified for the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup where they will face Robinhood of Suriname.