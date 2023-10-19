Jose Abreu’s 112 mph home run increased Houston’s lead

Houston Astros He continued to bring out Dynasty of Champions. After losing twice at home, the timely strike was made at Arlington and all its forces, including Cuban forces, joined in. Jose Abreu.

Three-stage march mode Houston Astros For the first time in Championship series. One post later Jose Altuve He hit his second home run of these playoffs and extended the lead to four.advertisements

Jose Abreu hit the ball hard

While Dominican right player Cristian Javier, born in Cienfuegos, continued to give zeros It was his turn to open the top of the fourth inning.

In the first shipment of Max Scherzersliding at 84.7 mph to the same center, Abreu He unleashed a powerful left-center streak after a 112.5 mph impact.

The hit hit the fence, allowing the Cuban first baseman to berth at second with his first extra base hit of the championship series. to Abreu It was his first double of the postseason and his third by more than one base.

Jose Abreu He advanced to third thanks to a first-time ground ball by the outfielder Kyle Tuckerfinally scoring Mauricio Dupont’s second shot of the match.

For Cuban Jose Abreu It was his fourth hit of the postseason and Houston Astros He continued to expand the lead in search of the first win in the championship series.

Jose Abreu It raised its frequencies to .280/.333/.680/1.013 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS). So far in the Series against Texas, he has two hits in nine at-bats, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Without further ado, enjoy the hit Abreu…





