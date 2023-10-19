“You have to give them that respect.” Texas doesn’t take anything for granted

With another victory, the Rangers would tie the all-time record of eight straight wins to start the postseason, held by the 2014 Royals. With an overall score of 39-16 in their favor in these playoffs, the Texans have beaten teams of the highest quality such as the Rays and Orioles, as well as To dominate the Astros in the first two games of this series at Minute Maid Park. But with the recent history between these two teams, especially Houston’s sweep of Texas here Sept. 4-6 in which the Sidereals hit 16 homers and scored 39 runs, Bruce Bochy’s team knows that at any moment things could take a turn.