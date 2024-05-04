How to check if you are a winner

(CNN Spanish) — If you have applied for the 2025 visa lottery, it is better to prepare your information as the results are about to be released.

Between October and November last year, the United States Department of Immigration implemented the Diversity Visa Program for Immigrants, also known as the “Visa Lottery” or “Green Card Lottery” for 2025.

They will be available by 2025, according to the State Department Up to 55,000 visas Under this program, people from countries with low levels of immigration to the United States benefit and have a path to legal U.S. citizenship.

The document awarded in this lottery grants the beneficiary permanent legal residence in the United States and will allow them to obtain US citizenship in the future.

Immigrants who can benefit from this program must be countries with historically low rates to review eligible countries for the 2025 visa lottery. Page 17 of the document.

The Department of State is responsible for administering the program on a random basis. However, those selected have to meet certain security and eligibility criteria.

How do I know if I was a winner of the 2025 Visa Lottery?

If you applied to the program in the October to November 2023 call, check for results this Saturday, May 4 starting at 12pm ET.

Before reviewing the result, prepare the following data:

A 16 digit confirmation number (numbers and letters) will be given to you upon registration.

last name

year of birth

If you have these three pieces of information, go to the following web page: https://dvprogram.state.gov/.

Once there, click on the blue button that says “Check Status”. Next, press the blue button that says “Continue” and then enter the three details mentioned above and the authentication captcha.

Finally, click on the blue button that says “Submit” to see the result.

What comes next?

If you are a winner, you need to log in at this link https://ceac.state.gov/IV/Login.aspx and fill out Form DS-260 to apply for an immigrant visa. You will then receive an email indicating the date of the interview with the embassy, ​​in which the visa will be approved or denied.

It is important to check the results of the Immigrant Visa Lottery to know if you have been selected. The State Department will not send you a letter or email to notify you if you have been selected. Whatever kind of notification you receive, ignore it as it could be a scam.

— with information from Carolina Calero.