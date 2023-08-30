August 30, 2023

Naylor, the Guardians beat the Twins up in the series

MINNEAPOLIS — The Cleveland Guardians overcame the early exit of rookie Gavin Williams with a sore knee, took a three-run lead in the fourth inning and beat division leaders the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Tuesday night.

Minnesota, which leads the Guardians by six games, went 0-to-9 with the Racers in the scoring position. He was stranded by three runners at third base.

Royce Lewis hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Twins, after they hit grand slams in the previous two games.

Williams retired Lewis with a bases-loaded home run in the first inning. He was later replaced by Hunter Gaddis (2-1), who allowed one run in three innings.

Emanuel Klass gave up one homer to Michael A. Taylor was in the ninth before making his 35th save on 44 chances—leading the AL in that category.

Bo Naylor pitched in back-to-back games for the first time in his major league career. Cleveland gave Cleveland the lead with a solo shot in the second off Pablo Lopez (9-7).

For the Guardian, Dominican Jose Ramirez 5-2, Ramon Laureano 5-1, Oscar Gonzalez 4-0. Venezuelans Andres Jimenez 5-0 with a run scored, Gabriel Arias 3-1 with a run.

and for the Dominican twins Jorge Polanco 4-0. Puerto Ricans Carlos Correa 4-0, Cristian Vasquez 4-0. Colombian Donovan Solano 2-0.

