Yordan Alvarez hit a home run in 3.3 seconds

Yordan Alvarez thoughtlessly hit the wood for the second game in a row.

On Tuesday, August 29, the Houston Astros held game two of a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The current champions set a Sunday-Monday franchise record for the most hits in a span of two challenges with 43. They surpassed the previous mark with four.

Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu and Jose Altuve all hit Boston on Monday. The latter completed the course for the first time in his career.

Alvarez started Tuesday at number three in the lineup and as the designated hitter to face principled challenger Brian Bellew.

Houston led the way since the first half. Alex Bregman reached a 403-foot touchdown to left center to open the scoring.

The next batter, Yordan, also hit it out of the park, this one directly at the right field line. The ball left the bat at 113.2 miles per hour and took just 3.3 seconds from hitting the crossbar to landing in the stands. amazing. The home run distance was 334 feet.

Thus, the Astros extended the lead to two to zero.

Yordan Alvarez has reached 23 this season in just 86 games. As for the Reserve Bank of India, it has now collected 77. Big numbers. Throughout his life he hit 121 home runs and 360 RBIs.

Yordan Alvarez started back-to-back games for the third time in 2023, the first since May 10-12, when he did so against the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox. The last time he did that against the same team was on April 21-22 at Truist Park against the Atlanta Braves.

Yordan Alvarez reached base on his last nine batters.

Let’s see a home run.

Video of Yordan Alvarez’s home run in the game between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox

🚨🇨🇺 Yordan Alvarez: 23 hourspic.twitter.com/geQHQg6iXF – Jerry Diaz 🇨🇺 (@Jerryto94) August 29, 2023

