Juan Pablo Varelas: Victory means more than $123,000: Peruvian advances at US Open, signs new comeback | Peruvian Tennis | Sport Total

Extending the serve until the last second, running through the whole thing, and always celebrating with an open fist. This is the winner, Juan Pablo Varelas. The Peruvian tennis player recovered not only from a bad moment of not being able to win two consecutive ATP tournaments, but also from a terrible first set to win in his US Open debut over Miomir Kekmanovic, the first victory he has ever had. Achieved in these four Grand Slam USA.

His strength lies in never stopping fighting for every point, which is supported by his impressive physique. Because of this, he stayed in the game despite leading 6-1 in the first set, and wasting four set points in the second, which Happily ended up winning. In the end, in three hours and thirteen minutes of play, the Peruvian won 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 to qualify for the second round for the second time in a major tournament, after Roland Garros last June. the past.

“I stayed aggressive the whole time to enforce my style of play. I had a physical and by the third set things were complete,” Juan Pablo told ESPN.

Thus, Varelas achieves a big victory, which means that he gets 45 points in the classification, which makes him rise today to the 64th place in the ranking, in addition to a prize of $ 123,000, which is the number of the qualifiers for the second stage.

Meanwhile, he says, Peruvian tennis celebrates again at the US Open after 16 years, since 2007. In addition, since 2008, with Lucho Horna, the Peruvian has not played a Grand Slam of the year, which Varelas has achieved in In 2023, he only needs to qualify for the Australian Open, and the rest have done so through seeding rankings.

Hard courts aren’t Peru’s forte either, but that’s what he works for. This is why he lives in Argentina and takes the time to prepare before every date. After the European Tour, he traveled to Buenos Aires to work on cement, and although he failed in Winston-Salem last week, this time at the US Open, the Grand Slam, he knew how to show his powerful forehand to 55 winners, against only 33 of the Serbian, And 15 aces.

“A calm head in difficult areas and a great physique for his first win.” This is how Pablo Araya explains the victory of the Peruvian in the US Open itself. Juan Pablo has shown that he is ready if limbs are extended. It happened to him in the final Ronald Garros final, twice coming back from 2-0 down in sets (against Shang and Bautista Agut). Meanwhile, against Hurkacz, he began dropping the first set to win five.

But Juanpa is not playing alone. A good group of Peruvians in red and white shirts or red polo shirts with the national shield have arrived at Court 10 of the Flushing Meadows complex. “I was almost a local in New York,” the tennis player thanked the national.

But tomorrow he is sure to feel like a visitor, having to compare himself to American Taylor Fritz, currently ranked ninth in the ATP rankings. It will probably be his turn to play on center court, with Arthur Ashe, as he already did with Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

