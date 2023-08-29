August 29, 2023

The Padres lead the Cardinals behind the dominant Snell

Cassandra Curtis August 29, 2023 1 min read

ST LOUIS — Blake Snell scored nine goals in seven scoreless innings and Garrett Cooper had three hits and three RBIs in the San Diego Padres’ 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

San Diego’s victory came after losing a three-game series to Milwaukee.

St. Louis has lost for the 10th time in 12 games and the Cardinals have gone 26-4 in their last four games – all losses.

Snell (11-9), who pitched five or more innings in his 19th consecutive start, allowed only two hits and improved to 2-0 in four games against the Cardinals.

Josh Hader scored the ninth for his #28 save.

Adam Wainwright (3-10) allowed just one run and eight hits in six innings pitched. Wainwright, who turns 42 on Wednesday, has racked up 198 career wins since June 17. The right-hander is plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in his bye season. He made 10 starts trying for his 199th win.

For the Padres, Dominican Juan Soto is 4-1 with a run scored, Fernando Tatis Jr. is 4-2 with three runs scored, Gary Sanchez is 5-1.

And for the Venezuelan Cardinals, Wilson Conteras, 3-0.

