Mobile data, another account in the basic basket in Honduras

More than ever, Hondurans are prioritizing internet consumption on their mobile devices as an essential part of their budgets, even going beyond spending on groceries. This paradigm shift is reflected in a series of recent statements he presented National Communications Commission (Conatel), which reveals a noticeable trend towards digitalization in the Central American country. Can read: More than 2.7 million Hondurans have no pension security upon retirement According to data collected and analyzed by the distinguished data unit LA PRENSA, at the end of 2022 Honduras saw a significant increase of 4.98% in mobile phone lines, with the total number of mobile phone lines reaching 7.9 million. This explosion in mobile adoption translates into a mobile density of 82.7%, which means that nearly 82 out of every 100 Hondurans have a mobile phone line.

However, what is more telling is the change in usage patterns of these mobile phone lines. Away from the traditional cell phone line (where there was an 11.56% drop in call traffic), Hondurans are increasingly choosing digital alternatives, such as calls and messages from apps like WhatsApp or Telegram.

This change is also evident in the Internet sector, where a 1.42% increase was observed in the number of subscribers to the mobile Internet service, reaching 6.8 million subscribers. In addition, the density of fixed Internet subscribers increased by 10.15%, bringing the total number of subscribers to 471,496 subscribers, indicating significant growth in the adoption of home Internet services. See also Emergency hacks you didn't know about to get rid of car crashes

This increase in demand for mobile and fixed Internet services has led to an estimated 2% reduction in the digital divide in the country, reaching 46% of the population.

Regarding Internet service providers in Honduras, the dominant presence of Tigo and Claro stands out, both in fixed and mobile Internet services; However, for fixed connections and cable TV service, there are 225 other operators competing strongly to provide quality and quantity of broadband.

However, Honduras has the advantage of offering the most expensive internet service in the Latin American region. Data from the Numbeo platform from 2023, analyzed by Bloomberg, shows that in the country an average of $71 (about 1,700 lempira) is paid per month for 60MB of internet. Honduras outperforms Bolivia ($53.35) and the Dominican Republic ($49.84).