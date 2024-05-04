This is a Mother’s Day promotion

Cuban telecommunications company Etecsa has just announced a new international recharge offer.

And this is how they promote it on their website: “Seven times your balance and enjoy unlimited data.” Get a surprise: “Up to 12 times from the moment of recharging” if you meet some requirements.

Let’s see the official information:

What is the “Unlimited data bonus and 7x recharge” offer?

Customers who will get an international recharge from May 6 to 12, from 500 to 1,250 COP, will get seven times the amount recharged in their main balance and unlimited internet from 12 am to 7 am, for 30 days.

a surprise! If the customer has an existing international offer, he will get 12 times the amount recharged to his main balance.

The unlimited data pack from 12pm to 7am will be valid for 30 days, starting from the date of receipt of recharge.

The main balance is maintained for the specified validity period (330 days) from the recharge performed.

Example 1: If a customer has a previous promotion in effect and gets a 500 Kobe recharge through one of our international resellers, they will receive 6,000 Kobe in their main balance and an unlimited data bonus from 12am to 7am, valid for 30 days.

Example 2: If a customer does not have a previous promotion in effect and receives a 500 Cob recharge through one of our international resellers, they will receive 3,500 Cob in their main balance and an unlimited data bonus from 12am to 7am, valid for 30 days.

Etecsa offer deadline

This offer will be valid from 00:01 AM on May 6, 2024 Cuba time, until 11:59 PM on May 12, 2024 Cuba time.

When is unlimited data activated from 12pm to 7am?

The unlimited data package is activated from 12 noon until 7 am at the same time the customer receives the recharge.

What is the expiry date of the unlimited data package from 12 am to 7 am?

The unlimited data bonus will be valid for 30 days, starting from the date you receive your recharge.

If I have a free WhatsApp application activated from a previous offer and my balance is recharged during this period, will the validity be extended?

Y/N. If a customer receives a recharge between May 6 and May 12 and has a free WhatsApp from a previous promotion, the effective date of that recharge will not be extended.

With unlimited data plan from 12pm to 7am, can I do national and international transfers?

Yes, with unlimited data bonus from 12pm to 7am, you can access all national and international websites.

Where can I put this feeder for Cuba?

according to etixa, Only through international distributors.