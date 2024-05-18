Walmart will lay off hundreds of workers in the United States: What is the reason?

Walmart It announced Tuesday that it plans to cut hundreds of jobs at the company’s headquarters and move most of its existing remote workforce in the United States and Canada to three offices. The change in strategy comes after initially supporting virtual working during the pandemic.

“We are asking most employees who work remotely, and most employees within our Dallas and Atlanta offices and our Toronto Global Technology office, to relocate.”Donna Morris, Chief of Staff, wrote Walmart In a memo to its partner campus in the United States.

“In addition, some parts of our business have made changes that will result in the reduction of several hundred roles on campus.”He added in the statement. “Although the overall numbers are small percentage-wise, we are focused on supporting each of our partners affected by these changes.”.

Retailer The world’s largest employer and the country’s largest private employer, with 2.1 million workers worldwide, said most of the relocations will be to its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Meanwhile, a portion of its workforce will be relocated to its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area or Hoboken, New Jersey.

Walmart is betting on a return to the office

The purpose of the measure is to encourage greater interaction among workers, enhance Walmart’s corporate culture and enhance the professional development of its employees, Morris said in the memo. Additionally, Walmart reported “several hundred” job cuts at its headquarters due to changes in certain areas of its business, without providing additional details, according to the report. Wall Street Journal. See also Mega Millions: Why a $1.13 Billion Winner Has to Wait 30 Years if He Wants the Full Prize | mix up

In a “business update” call with employees on Monday, remote workers were given until July 1 to decide whether to transition or resign with severance, according to a source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. With Reuters. The source added that Walmart will close its offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto later this year.

Those who decide to leave will receive two weeks’ pay for each year they worked at Walmart as severance pay, the source said. The company said it has held conversations with employees who were directly affected and will work with them on the next steps.