Take a breath before you find out how much a United Airlines flight attendant in Miami gets paid

United Airlines It is an American airline that offers commercial flights to more than 210 destinations within the United States and 120 outside it. It was founded in 1931, and currently operates more than 4,500 flights daily. So we ask AI: How much does a United Airlines flight attendant make in Miami? Here we share his response.

What is the salary of a United Airlines flight attendant in Miami, according to artificial intelligence?

According to twinArtificial intelligence developed by Google, The average United Airlines flight attendant salary in Miami is $56,000 per year.

Related news

However, she points out that this may vary depending on the experience you have, your seniority at the company, as well as your assigned tracks or hours; So appreciate it The salary ranges between 44 thousand and 68 thousand dollars annuallyThis is according to the data he found glass door.

Credits: PeopleImages – iStock

By comparing information via direct visit glass door We found that the Miami flight attendant salary range shared by AI is very close to the corporate flight attendant salary range across the United States, falling in between 47 thousand and 85 thousand dollars annually While the average salary at the national level is $62,000 annually, according to the job portal.

Related news

What benefits does United Airlines offer to its workers?

between the Benefits offered by United Airlines to its workers There are health services, career support, financial plans and travel discounts.

How do you get to work at United Airlines?

if you are interested I work at United Airlineseither as one or doing other activities, you can consult your Work page To review currently available vacancies.