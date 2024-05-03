T-Mobile offers savings options to its customers

Company T-Mobile Today confirmed that Families benefiting from the Internet Discount Program (ACP) — which offers a discount on the monthly payment for Internet or mobile phone service — will have other savings options, Although the federal government is not renewing funding to continue the program.

In a press release, T-Mobile noted that those affected by the end of the ACP They can choose Metro by T-Mobile.

“If you’re already a Metro by T-Mobile ACP customer, the prepaid wireless carrier will cover your rebate through your June billing date, then offer you a $15 monthly rebate on your ACP line through August 2024,” the company said. Telephone services in detail.

“At Metro by T-Mobile, you’re never locked into a contract, so you can stick with the plan you have or choose any of their other plans, starting at $35 for the first month and $30 per month after that with AutoPay for unlimited calls and texts,” he added. and 5GB of high-speed data on the largest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the United States.”

Additionally, Metro is offering new customers who already have unlimited phone calls, texting, and 5G internet in Puerto Rico and the U.S., Scam Shield protection and other benefits for $30 in the first month and $25 with autopay in the following months.

The second option is Connect by T-Mobile, Which provides access to low-cost prepaid mobile phone service.

“For $15 a month, you can get unlimited calls and texts plus 5GB of 5G internet on the largest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the United States,” he explained.

Moreover, there is Prepaid data plans From T-Mobile 5G mobile internet for tablets and hotspots starting at $10 per month for 2GB of internet or more.

The ACP was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and passed by the United States Congress in 2021. $14.2 billionwhich offered eligible households a discount on their monthly internet plan or mobile phone service and a one-time discount on devices such as laptops or tablets, This program has helped about 23 million families, but will end if Congress does not renew funding.

ACP’s goal was to bridge the digital divide by helping everyone access essential online services, educational resources, job opportunities, telemedicine, and more.