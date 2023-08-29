Messi Inter Miami announces the start of construction on Miami Freedom Park

After contracting with Lionel Messi, winning the first title in his history from the World Champion in Qatar 2022, reaching the final of the US Open Cup, and returning to the American League 2023 with a victory in which “10” appeared for the first time with a goal in the North American League, Inter Miami has announced the start of construction on Miami Freedom Park .

The new home in Las Garzas has a release date of 2025, the year in which the legendary man from FC Barcelona and the Argentine national team is expected to be in charge of leading the opening of the social and sports complex. It should be noted that this property will serve The David Beckham Organization bid farewell to the Fort Lauderdale home team.

Through a press release posted to its “X” account, the South Florida chain highlighted the following: “Inter Miami CF announced today that construction work on Miami Freedom Park began earlier this month.. The stadium and the 58-acre public park and entertainment district at Miami Freedom Park are scheduled to open in 2025, and an official groundbreaking ceremony will take place later that year..

Statements by Jorge Moore

It is important to remember that The stadium will have a capacity of 25,000 seatsIn addition, the complex will contain a hotel, shops and restaurants. Highlights from Jorge Mas, Owner of Las Garzas: With Inter Miami, my family set out to build something truly transformative. […] By creating a multifaceted space, We will set a new standard for what sports complexes can be“.

Finally, the Inter Miami promoter commented with Beckham: “We look forward to offering a dining and entertainment destination for families to enjoy all year round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state of the art stadium.” Hear the chants as Messi and his Inter Miami players take to the field for the first time in 2025″.