June 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Atlas players that Club America wants as reinforcements

Atlas players that Club America wants as reinforcements

Cassandra Curtis June 25, 2022 2 min read

Friday 24 June 2022

The America Club Almost ready for the first time in Opening 2022the competition where they will try to forget the bad start they had six months ago, as well as the elimination in league. right Now the Eagles They have no excuse for being wrong on one hand Fernando Ortiz It will start from day one and will not be a temporary, the band has already strengthened some areas Jurgen Dam, Nestor Araujo, and Jonathan Capicita Rodriguez، atlas.

As reported by our collaborator, Jonathan Peña, guidance blue cream He insists on trying to sign two essential elements to get the championship Red and blackthe attackers Julio Firch and Julian QuinonesThe strikers who scored the most important goals for a team academy But they don’t want to let out even though America’s economic proposals are attractive, that’s because they don’t want to disarm their team so soon and even want to seek a three-time championship.

ought to Quinones s little head feed balls to furchwith Diego Valdes and Alvaro Fidalgo Behind, it will be a very promising offense and can lead to the occurrence America To this long-awaited 14th title by fans who haven’t celebrated any glory since 2018.

The exits that Club America expects

in order to record little head Rodriguez Or add more reinforcements, special ones kuaba Hold on to the hope of rejection Federico Vinas, Bruno Valdes and Juan Otero, untrained soccer players in Mexico who occupy a foreign position and can hold back the rest of the team. It seemed that none of the three wanted to join a smaller team.

See also  Barcelona is making another attempt to keep Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Tri Sub-20 took first place but struggled against Haiti

June 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

Summary of the match Mexico U-20 0-0 Haiti U-20 in CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup 2022 | 06/24/2022

June 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

El Salvador – Panama: calculator to pass blue for first place

June 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

He wants to marry Shakira: “I am ready to marry you now and support you”

June 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Winners are honored at the first Mexican science and engineering fair in Coahuila

June 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Atlas players that Club America wants as reinforcements

June 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

From Maria Fernanda Cabal to Rodolfo Hernandez

June 25, 2022 Phyllis Ward