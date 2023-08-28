Bad news for Ancelotti! Real Madrid announces the absence of Vinicius Junior and explains the seriousness of his injury

2023-08-28

Vinicius Real Madrid said in a statement that the player underwent medical examinations that revealed an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle.

Brazilian finish Real Madrid Vinicius The White Club announced today, Monday, that it had suffered a muscle injury in its right leg, on Friday, during the league match against Celta Vigo.

The Meringue team did not specify a date for the withdrawal, and only stated that it was “awaiting development.” However, according to the Spanish press, it is possible that he will be away from the stadium for a period ranging between one month and a month and a half.

The Brazilian felt pain in his right thigh during the third round of the league against Celta last Friday, which the Merengue team won 1-0.

The assists bandaged the area and he tried to continue playing, but shortly after he fell to the ground in contact with the injured area, and was replaced by Joselo (17).

He ran into a problem and we changed him. We’ll see what he has in the next few hours, it’s a groin problem. “It doesn’t look too serious,” Ancelotti said after the match.