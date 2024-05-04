May 4, 2024

Arsenal and Bournemouth match in the English Premier League today

Cassandra Curtis May 4, 2024

campaign Arsenal It’s amazing and deserves to be awarded Eligible But three days after the end Premier LeagueAlthough the team Mikel Arteta Figure as leaderdoes not depend on himself to be hero because Manchester city He only has one point and owes a game.

It was also a group of Pep Guardiola Which made him feel bitter last season and won the title despite Arsenal getting 84 points. Anyway, there will be time to continue doing the calculations, but first things first artillery It is defeat Bournemouth This Saturday at home, then we hope for a possible stumble against City.

Arsenal have just won their last two games as visitors and that was precisely that The UAE Where he stopped relying on himself when he lost 0-2 to Aston Villa. Analyzing that defeat with Monday’s newspaper, a draw on that day could have been a draw for them because today they would be tied with City, but with… Best goal difference (+57 vs. +50)

Liverpoolthird in contention for the Premier League title, seems to have already said goodbye because although he still has sporting potential, he is counting on several improbable results with only three dates to go.

