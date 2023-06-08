Liga MX presented the 2023 opening schedule: dates and matches

Liga MX announced 2023 inaugural tournament schedule With a video clip featuring his boss, Mikel Areolacelebrated the good numbers left by the recently completed Clausura 2023 Championship Average playing time, goals scored and assistsConvinced that what appears next semester will be better.

When does the Apertura 2023 start?

The opening of 2023 already has a start date and It will be June 30th when it starts MX league. You will do that with the game in between in America Against FC Juarez, in the first round that Chivas closed with the visit of Leon on Monday 3 July.

On the same day as Match 1 Cruz Azul will start with a visit to Atlas at the Jalisco stadium On Saturday, July 1 at 9:00 p.m. and Champ tigers He will be at home against Puebla on the same day.

In the The second day highlights the duel between Leon and Pachucawhich will be held on Monday, July 10 at the Nou Camp; On Saturday, Cruz Azul’s eighth home game will be against Toluca.

After Day 3, which culminates on Sunday July 16th with Pachuca vs. cougarsThere will be almost a month without participating in Liga MX, due to the start of the tournament Championships Cupwhich ends August 19.

When will the National Classic be?

Cruz Azul will face America In classic youth Sept. 2 as part of the seventh day Águilas will receive Chivas on September 16th in the National Classic.

El Clasico Regio is scheduled to be played in the ninth round. On September 23 at the home of the 2023 Clausura Champion.

America will face the Pumas on September 30th As part of Round 10. In Round 12 will be played at Akron Stadium El Clasico Tapatio, on October 7, the same day as Cruz Azul vs. UNAM.

The Apertura 2023 Final Finale will be re-released on October 28, when On the day of Round 14, Chivas receives TigresAnd in the 16th round, on November 4, Guadalajara receives Cruz Azul.

The Libyan League will start on November 22nd the lastwill depend on clubs World Cupbut it was scheduled Ida on 14 or 27 December and back on 17 or 30 December.

