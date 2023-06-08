It was offered to Barcelona after Messi’s final decision was confirmed

2023-06-08

future from F.C.B He seems to be taking a new path after the sudden decision he made Leo Messi. The Argentine star confirmed that his next destination is Inter MiamiAlthough he dreamed of returning to the Catalan team.

Now hope rises again in the deep heart, since then according to the newspaper sportsAnd Neymar It was presented to Barcelona. The footballer was looking for his way out psg After six years in the French capital. The Parisian team is also evaluating Rahil Neymar To focus on your project with Kylian Mbappe As the great protagonist. However, the salary of the Brazilian is very high, which is why many clubs have backed down in their attempt to sign him. The news of Ney’s potential return to Barcelona shook the club’s supporters, who witnessed the striker’s impressive performances during his previous spell at the Camp Nou.

Neymar Leave Barcelona In 2017 in the midst of a record €222m transfer to psgbut since then there has been speculation about a possible return to the team that propelled them into the elite of world football. Ney’s interest in returning to his old home is unknown, as the player has expressed his admiration for the club on several occasions, as well as his desire to don the blaugrana’s clothing again, even being willing to take a significant salary cut.