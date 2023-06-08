Uruguay sends Israel the “surprise” and qualifies for the final of the tournament

2023-06-08

Uruguay Glory hug in the mailFor the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023, after winning 1-0 this Thursday at Israel and advance to the tournament final, where he will face the winner of the duel between them Italy and South Korea. The dream of lifting a world title in the category for the first time, after losing in the finals of 1997 and 2013, has become closer thanks to the single score of Anderson Duarte in the 61st minute of the match that took place in La Plata, about 60 kilometers away. . From the city of Buenos Aires. The La Celeste team showed more ambition than its rivals and had a clear role in attack that knew how to break the tactical game of the Israeli team, which could not change its pace in the last meters to overcome the defensive framework imposed by the South American runner-up. .

– Light Blue Stand – With Diego Armando Maradona's stadium home to a majority of Uruguay fans but hundreds of members of Argentina's large Israeli diaspora, the first minutes were all speculation and subtle moves on both teams. The first smile appeared on the Uruguayan fans when, at 37, Duarte returned to being the protagonist, with a spin and a shot into the area that went wide. Uruguay's throbs raced through the stands, but the brand's commitment and tactical discipline were stronger than the ability of both teams' players to crack the script and show why the football world is looking for the U-20 World Cup. idols of the future.