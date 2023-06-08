Uruguay sends Israel the “surprise” and qualifies for the final of the tournament

2023-06-08
Uruguay Glory hug in the mailFor the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023, after winning 1-0 this Thursday at Israel and advance to the tournament final, where he will face the winner of the duel between them Italy and South Korea.
The dream of lifting a world title in the category for the first time, after losing in the finals of 1997 and 2013, has become closer thanks to the single score of Anderson Duarte in the 61st minute of the match that took place in La Plata, about 60 kilometers away. . From the city of Buenos Aires.
The La Celeste team showed more ambition than its rivals and had a clear role in attack that knew how to break the tactical game of the Israeli team, which could not change its pace in the last meters to overcome the defensive framework imposed by the South American runner-up. .
– Light Blue Stand –
With Diego Armando Maradona’s stadium home to a majority of Uruguay fans but hundreds of members of Argentina’s large Israeli diaspora, the first minutes were all speculation and subtle moves on both teams.
The first smile appeared on the Uruguayan fans when, at 37, Duarte returned to being the protagonist, with a spin and a shot into the area that went wide.
Uruguay’s throbs raced through the stands, but the brand’s commitment and tactical discipline were stronger than the ability of both teams’ players to crack the script and show why the football world is looking for the U-20 World Cup. idols of the future.
– Duarte, best man and target –
with the work of the trainers Marcello Brulee And Ofir Haim reflected in the game, the plug-in was supposed to reflect the players’ spark.
Broly He moved the seat first, the defeated Ignacio Sosa out and Andrés Ferrari entered, recovering from a physical issue. With his “9” on the field, Sharas took aim at Israel’s goal and once again Duarte was in charge of the defense in the area, hitting the left post defended by goalkeeper T.E.The age of my circumstance.
The response from those from the East was not long in coming, with many touches in the area, but without the expertise to define it.
With South America turning a corner, Haim searches for answers in his bank as Omar Senior and Ahmed Ibrahim enter, outside Alain Khalili and Wati Abed.
But the answers were found by Uruguay. A powerful mid-range shot from Alan maturoDuarte, best of the game, took advantage of the loose ball to score the 1–0 goal.
The minuscule amount of play in the rest of the group and the Uruguay goalkeeper certainly showed up when the team decided to cover an ineffective attempt by their opponents.
The end of the match and “I am light blue” resounded across La Plata, waiting to try out the final against either Italy or South Korea on Sunday, who will face each other at two o’clock.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
It was offered to Barcelona after Messi’s final decision was confirmed
Liga MX presented the 2023 opening schedule: dates and matches
Inter Miami asked players not to use the number “10” at the start of 2023