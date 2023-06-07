Inter Miami asked players not to use the number “10” at the start of 2023

ESPNReading: two minutes.

Inter Miami, which announced Messi’s arrival on Wednesday, asked its players not to finish in 10th place.

According to the sources I consult ESPN, Inter Miami Asked Rodolfo Pizarroas well as other players on a team MLSdo not use the number “10”, this is because of the odds he had to sign Lionel Messia situation that finally materialized on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Rodolfo Pizarro He returned for the 2022 season to Miami Inter After the end of two years of the loan with monterey. Mexican soccer player who was in his first stage in a team MLS He used the number “10” in his number, and had to change it to “20” due to requests from the North American Council, which has been preparing since the beginning of 2023 for the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Everything is made up for Lionel Messi He will become the third football player in Miami Inter To wear the number “10”. Rodolfo Pizarro It was the first to use it in franchise history. He got it in the 2020 and 2021 season before he went on loan to monterey.

Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in the MLS. Environmental Protection Agency

at that time Rodolfo Pizarro was assigned to Rayados, Gonzalo Higuain He was responsible for using the number “10” left by the Mexican, but since the current season, 2023, said number has remained vacant at the request of the board of directors. Miami Inter.

So far, Rodolfo Pizarro He has played 56 matches with Miami Intera team in which he scored seven goals and 10 assists in 4023 minutes spent on the field.

he Miami Interalready with Lionel MessiHe has an obligation League Cup 2023It is a tournament in which teams from MLS And MX League. The new ‘Flea’ team is in South Group 3, which he shares with blue cross And Atlanta United.