World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has announced his retirement

Who was one of the best shooters in the Majors from 2012 to 2019, Stephen Strasburg, he will never make it to the hill again. The 35-year-old All-Star announced his retirement due to ongoing injuries.

according to Published by Enrique Rojas (ESPN) in X, Stephen Strasburg He announced his decision publicly, arguing that he did not feel the circumstances necessary to participate again in Big leagues.

Stephen Strasburg speaks after announcing his retirement

“Today I announce my retirement from the game I love. I realized, after repeated attempts to pitch again, that the injuries would no longer allow me to perform at the MLB level“, He said Steven.

According to an article by CBS Sports Stephen Strasburg He also added:

“When I was a kid, all I dreamed of was winning a world championship. Thanks to many coaches, teammates and medical staff, my childhood dream became a reality in 2019. Although it was my personal goal, I realized how special and special that moment was to many fans at the DMV. Your unwavering support through all the ups and downs will always mean the world to me.“.

“I would like to thank the late Ted Lerner and his family for giving me the opportunity to wear the Curly W all these years. Although I wish I had released more games, I take comfort in knowing that I gave up everything for the only team I've ever known. My family and I are truly lucky and blessed to experience this baseball trip at the National Capitol.“.

In his major league career, which lasted 13 years.Strass» Posted a 113-6 record and 3.24 ERA in 247 starts. Additionally, his hits allowed and hits per nine innings pitched rates were impressive, 7.5 and 10.5, respectively.

Stephen Strasburg He won the 2019 Fall Classic with the Washington Nationals, and was named Most Valuable Player (2-0; 2.51). In 2012 he also received the National League Silver Bat Award.

Excellence Citizens He has a celebration for his 2019 World Championship win scheduled for April 19 (weekend). By then the capital's population will be measured against Houston Astros. The names of the players who will attend are not yet known, however Stephen Strasburg It must be one of them.

