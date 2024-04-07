Ronald Acuña Jr. tied the game in the eighth

The virtue he possesses Ronald Acuña Jr He pulled it out in the biggest moment of the match, leveling proceedings with a deft strike.

Atlanta Braves Received a visit from Arizona Diamondbacks To start a series of three commits in Truist Park. Locals ended up getting first with a final list of 6×5 Last Friday, April 5th.

In the second confrontation between the National League rivals. Ronald Acuña Jr He started as a first baseman and left tackle in the offensive pecking order. In his first two at-bats of the night, Creole grounded out to third base and batted in the next base. Later, he hit a bunt in the bottom of the fifth inning, and ended up reaching home plate on a three-run home run. Marcel Ozuna.

You may be interested in: ATLANTA STOP: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Arizona opened with a 6-run win

Ronald Acuña Jr. contributed to the Atlanta Braves' comeback

Commitment was minimal until the close of Chapter 8. The comeback began with the third strike Jared Kelenicand it will be the next turn that he will consume Savannah. Without waiting long, the Savior's tone hit hard. Luis Freya And take it to the other side. The rolling runner scored the tying run (8 x 8).

Jake McCarthyRight player DBackstried to take out the fast Kelenic, but a shooting error caused it Acuña Junior. He will advance into the middle with the potential to go forward.

Then, he entered the register through a line Austin Riley To pose for the first time in the game Atlanta Braves (9×8).

Ronald Acuña Jr He ended up striking out two hits in five at-bats, driving in one run and scoring twice. His batting average was set at .276.

For more information about the Atlanta Braves, follow our official WhatsApp channel.



