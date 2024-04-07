Yordan Alvarez entered the top 10 for the Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Entered the top ten in history Houston Astros against Texas Rangers.

Both teams will celebrate the second game of a four-game series at the stadium on Saturday, April 6. The sphere of global life. On Friday the current champions of World Series With a mark of 10 in two.

So, Notification They improved their season record to 5-2. Within Astros They saw their record drop to 2-6 after the first eight challenges.

Saturday night Yordan Alvarez It was a start. He occupied the usual second place in the lineup. the boss Joe Espada It left him free of defensive responsibilities, and he is the designated hitter.

Yordan Alvarez equals Michael Brantley and enters the Houston Astros' top 10 list

Cuban failed on his first at-bat and walked his second against the starters John Gray. Then in the fourth inning he got the reliever Brooke Burke. He swung at the first pitch to the left fielder, inside the fastball at 94.4 mph.

He lined up over the second baseman's head. The ball that came out of the woodwork at 86.6 mph hit the area between right field and center field. basic. And so he progressed Jose Altuve Even medium. Finally, the Astros They didn't register. Kyle Tucker He gave up third with a fly to left.

Yordan Alvarez He added the 56th hit of his career against Texas RangersExcept for the postseason. With this amount he tied it Michael Brantley 10th in franchise history. player Houston Astros The one who has the most strikes against his neighbors is Jose Altuve with 214. The Cuban who has collected the most strikes is Yuli Gurel With 90.

To move into ninth place, he needs five more points to equal 61 Lance Berkman. He has the rest of Saturday's game and all of Sunday and Monday left. This is what needs to be done in this series. He will definitely have more opportunities during the campaign.

