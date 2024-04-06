And so the fiery Premier League standings remained

2024-04-06



Very good defence Arsenal Comprised of Ben White, Gabriel Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jacob Kuyor, as well as David Raya, support the team in its fight for the league title. Premier League.

In the 32nd round vs brighton, The Gunners once again kept a clean sheet and won three goals (3-0) away from home thanks to the goals scored by bukayo saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard. With this victory, the team jumped to first place in the standings with 71 points, one point behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Crystal Palace 4-2 with a brilliant display Kevin De BruyneWho scored a brace to reach 100 goals for the club. City reached 70 points and equaled Liverpool's number, which is required to win the Clasico against Manchester United on Sunday. If they add the three points, they will return to the lead. A draw makes them equal in points with Arsenal, and defeat leaves them in second place.

-What time will the Liverpool vs. United match be played?-

The match will take place on Sunday, April 7, at 4:00 pm England time (8:30 am Honduras time) and will be held at the legendary Old Trafford stadium.