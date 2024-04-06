Time, channel and where to watch the English Premier League on TV in the USA and Mexico

Crystal Palace Welcome this Saturday, April 6th Manchester cityHe is one point away from the top of the English championship.

The ones he drives Pep Guardiola Visit South London from 7:30pm ET United State. in Mexico It will be watched from 5:30 a.m. Central time.

How to reach crystal palace and manchester city

Only three points separate the two Manchester city From the top of the rankings Premier League. Liverpool He starts Round 32 as the sole leader in the English Championship with 68 points, one point behind Arsenal Three plus two more than Citizenstwo of his pursuers.

In his last intervention, last Wednesday, he said: city He won against his guest 4 to 1 Aston Villa. Previously, those led by Guardiola They had a goalless draw with Arsenal in the match Etihad Stadium.





Guardiola No doubt that Leading It will be decided in the final days: “If we succeed in winning all our matches, the decision will extend until the last day, because they do not have an advantage of five, six or seven points.”

A set of Manchester, the current champion of the tournament, will attempt to reassert his title. But not only match with Crystal Palace It is on the horizon city. Three days after his visit Selhurst Park Stadium plays in Santiago Bernabeu, no more, no less than in front real madrid For the first leg of the quarter-finals Champions League.

After winning town, Beep He announced that right back Kyle Walker He will not reach the important match against real madrid. “The doctor told us we wouldn't be able to count on him, but Kyle does Kyle. She has special genetics. We'll see”.





Crystal Palace It is located on site 14 of Premier LeagueThirty units. Although it is not among the lowest, the team that returns home on Saturday cannot relax in order not to fall into the red zone.

Crystal Palace and Manchester City match timing and broadcast channels

Manchester city He wants to keep fighting in Premier League. a team Pep Guardiola Visiting this Saturday is always difficult Crystal Palace. He promised a great match in Selhurst Park Stadium.

EST: 7:30

Central US: 6.30

US West: 3.30

in United State It will be seen on Telemundo, USA Network, Universo, NBC Sports App and Fubo.

While in Mexico It will be streamed on Paramount+.