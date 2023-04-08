Oscar Colas hit the first home run of his MLB career.

by Yendry Fabré

Oscar Colas hit his first Major League home run on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.ads

Cuban Oscar Colas got the opportunity to play in the major leagues and from opening day became part of the main Chicago White Sox team.

Playing since Opening Day itself, the Cuban became the 331st Cuban-born player to hit in MLB.

The outfielder has been a regular in manager Pedro Grifoll’s squads. Defending the right field and sometimes the center.

It might interest you: Yoli Gurel Received His: Robici Ramirez fired his first ball in Miami

This afternoon, the youngster from Santiago hit his first home run in the Majors, becoming the 197th Cuban to hit a home run in the majors.

The connection came in the ninth inning of Friday’s clash between the White Sox and Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Colás connected on an 88.3MPH slider off pitcher Wil Crowe, unleashing a drive to center field that traveled 416 feet.

The club had an exit speed of 112.2 mph and exited at an angle of 23 degrees. Undoubtedly one of the most memorable hits of his career.

It was the only hit in the game Oscar Colas in four at bats. The final score of the game was 13 x 9 in favor of the local Buccaneers.

Oscar Colas season and projection

The Santiago de Cuba native played eight games in 2023, posting a .269/.296/.423 offensive streak on 26 at-bats.

As an extra base hitter, he has a double plus home run today. He has four RBIs and two runs scored, five hits and stolen base.

Little by little, the 24-year-old has been acclimatizing to the major league level and could certainly be in the discussion regarding Rookie of the Year.

The first home run of many comes in the career of this promising player who is already becoming a reality in the MLB. To closely follow the career of Oscar Louis Colas.