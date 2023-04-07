Real Spain let him escape! He shone against River Plate, played for the Bolivian national team and the person who said “There is no God”

2023-04-07
Life sometimes has an unexpected destiny for every human being and situation Luciano Orsino He was no exception. In 2015 he reached Honduran National League And 2023 he achieved it at an exceptional level, as it was his best stage as a football player.
Royal Spain He opened the doors for the 2015/16 season, as well as the next half of the season, and his reaction when he said he was an atheist was very controversial. With aurinegros he was injured and played only 8 matches with 3 goals in his first tournament.
In the second, everything improved by playing 33 matches, although he only celebrated two goals. His contract was not renewed and Catracho left football to continue his adventure despite feeling good on the field as a result of being a footballer.
His 2018 adventure was the lot of Bolivian football, specifically Sport Boys opened doors for him and he was a steady starter. For 2020, he linked up with Royal Pari and coincided in the 2021 campaign with Honduras striker Rubilio Castillo.
His good run across the Bolivian soil opened the door to one of the biggest, strongest clubs. He was a sensation with his form in 2022 and has been naturalized in Bolivia.
He was called up for the first time to defend a Bolivia jersey in recent FIFA history in March and started the friendlies against Uzbekistan (lost 1-0) and Saudi Arabia (won 2-1).
However, his good moment carried over to the most important club tournament on the American continent, the Copa Libertadores. The appearance of The Strongest was nothing more and nothing less than facing Argentinian powerhouse River Plate.
The aurinegros led, they surprised and won 3-1 and Luciano Ursino set up the second goal for Enrique Triverio, brother of Gaspar Triverio who plays for Motagua.
