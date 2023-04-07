Real Spain let him escape! He shone against River Plate, played for the Bolivian national team and the person who said “There is no God”

2023-04-07

Life sometimes has an unexpected destiny for every human being and situation Luciano Orsino He was no exception. In 2015 he reached Honduran National League And 2023 he achieved it at an exceptional level, as it was his best stage as a football player.

Royal Spain He opened the doors for the 2015/16 season, as well as the next half of the season, and his reaction when he said he was an atheist was very controversial. With aurinegros he was injured and played only 8 matches with 3 goals in his first tournament.

In the second, everything improved by playing 33 matches, although he only celebrated two goals. His contract was not renewed and Catracho left football to continue his adventure despite feeling good on the field as a result of being a footballer.