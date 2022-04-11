Barcelona beat Levante in the last minutes thanks to Luc de Jong and is still dreaming of the League!

2022-04-10
The Barcelona He extended his good streak with his new victory in the League this time by 2-3 with a goal scored Luk de Jong In discount, when you visit to I raisedThis Sunday, match day 31.
Review of the 2021-2022 Spanish League place table
These are from cure Thus regaining second place in the table, since Seville He was temporarily placed in that position on Friday, after winning 4-2 in Grenade.
Now Barcelona rises again to this position, on a par with points SevilleHe is the third. The two parted ways this weekend. Atletico MadridWhich is three points behind after losing 1-0 to Mallorca.
Leader real madrid Still sitting comfortably on top. won 2-0 at Getafe He has 12 points of margin Barcelona s Sevillea very important distance when there are only seven days until the end of the tournament.
for him Barcelona This was his seventh consecutive victory in the League, the most famous of which was the 0-4 victory that was achieved on March 20 at the stadium real madrid.
“Pombazo” that would have closed Barcelona and was thwarted by Messi
During their visit to the Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday, the Catalans started to lose. The I raised He took the lead in the 51st minute, when Jose Luis Moraleswho missed one game in the first half, about a penalty kick.
In the 55th minute, Granotta got another penalty kick, but this time Ter Stegen stop shooting Roger Marty. The intervention of the German goalkeeper came as a shock to Blaugrana, who began to wake up.
equalizer Barcelona Gabonese acquired it in 59 Pierre-Emerick AubameyangHead to the center Ousmane Dembele. He got it second from Barcelona pedry At 63, with a kick inside after the help of dry.
As a penalty, equalize the score again I raisedvia Gonzalo Melero In 83, but in the final opponent (90 + 2) head Luk de Jongto the middle Jordi Albato determine the party in favor of those it leads Xavi Hernandez.
This victory allows Barcelona Consolidation in the Champions League area, maintaining a four-point advantage over Pettis.
The next challenge for the azulgranas stadium will be on Thursday at the Camp Nou, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt In the second leg of the European League quarter-finals, after a 1-1 draw in Germany.
For his part, the I raisedthe nineteenth, still in direct landing positions, now seven points from the safety zone (Mallorca, 17).
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Luis Diaz was in a vibrant draw between Manchester City and Liverpool – International Football – Sports
Do you miss Eddie Reynoso? Ryan Garcia disappointed Emmanuel Tago in a lackluster fight
Antonio Briceño and Cesar Huerta fight after Chivas draw | video