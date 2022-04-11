Barcelona beat Levante in the last minutes thanks to Luc de Jong and is still dreaming of the League!

2022-04-10

The Barcelona He extended his good streak with his new victory in the League this time by 2-3 with a goal scored Luk de Jong In discount, when you visit to I raisedThis Sunday, match day 31.

Review of the 2021-2022 Spanish League place table

These are from cure Thus regaining second place in the table, since Seville He was temporarily placed in that position on Friday, after winning 4-2 in Grenade.

Now Barcelona rises again to this position, on a par with points SevilleHe is the third. The two parted ways this weekend. Atletico MadridWhich is three points behind after losing 1-0 to Mallorca.

Leader real madrid Still sitting comfortably on top. won 2-0 at Getafe He has 12 points of margin Barcelona s Sevillea very important distance when there are only seven days until the end of the tournament.