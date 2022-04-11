This is NBA Play-in and Playoffs

We bring you the jigsaw of the NBA Finals, from play-in to meeting the latest guests to the playoffs

Miami Heat s Phoenix Suns They finished as the best teams of the regular season in NBA They will rest for the next few days while playing in To see another categorized to playoffs The best basketball on the planet.

Phoenix He holds the best record in the league, with 64 victories, and will seek to return to The NBA Finals After losing last season to the Bucks in six games.

While, Miami beat Boston and the defending champion, MilwaukeeAs the best team in the Eastern Conference. Heat and Celtics will expect a competitor from playing in subordinate NBAThe ranking of the teams between the seventh and tenth in each conference, according to the last anchors in the finals.

This Sunday, the last day of the regular season, participating teams will participate in playing in subordinate NBA.

Brooklyn Networks He capped his hard-fought regular season with a 134-126 victory over the Indian Pacers and finished seventh in the East, to run into Cleveland Cavaliers in it playing inwhile the other duel will be between Charlotte Hornets The Atlanta Hawks.

35 points from Kyrie Irving, along with an impressive triple-double from Kevin Durant, with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, allowed the nets to gain the court advantage at home in playing in It will be enough for them to win the Cavaliers to get a ticket playoffs Seventh place.

The team that loses this duel, scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, will face the cross-winner between the Hornets and the Hawks on Friday, the 15th.

The Hawks finished ninth in the standings after ending their regular season with a 130-114 victory over the Houston Rockets, with 28 points and eleven assists from Trae Young.

The Hornets added their third win in a row by defeating the Washington Wizards with 25 points from Terry Roser and the Lamelo ball that limited the triple-double, with 24 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

The loser from the clash between the Hawks and the Hornets will be eliminated directly.

At the Western Conference, playoffs The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Los Angeles Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans will play the San Antonio Spurs.

The playing in It will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the ‘Qualifiers’ will begin on Saturday, April 16th.